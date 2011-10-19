NEW YORK Oct 19 Brent crude futures turned lower on Wednesday in choppy trading after a brief lift from a U.S. government report showing crude oil inventories fell, against expectations stocks would be higher.

Ahead of the inventory data, Brent prices had been pressured by concerns about the euro zone's debt problems and a credit rating downgrade of Spain.

ICE Brent December crude LCOZ1 fell 25 cents to $110.90 a barrel by 11:09 a.m. (1509 GMT), having traded from $110.23 to $111.85. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)