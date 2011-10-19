NEW YORK Oct 19 U.S. crude turned lower and Brent crude extended losses to more than $1 on Wednesday as concerns about Europe's debt problems offset supportive U.S. government data showing crude oil inventories fell sharply last week, against expectations stocks would be higher.

Continuing concerns about the euro zone, and a turn lower by equities on Wall Street helped keep investors in the oil markets cautious, analysts and broker said.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1 fell 54 cents to $87.80 a barrel by 12:17 p.m. (1617 GMT), having swung from $87.75 to $89.51.

ICE Brent December crude LCOZ1 fell $1.20 to $109.95 a barrel, having traded from $109.80 to $111.85. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by David Gregorio)