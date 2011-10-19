NEW YORK Oct 19 U.S. crude futures fell more than $2 and Brent crude more than $3 on Wednesday as concerns about Europe's economy and the region's debt woes outweighed government data showing crude oil inventories fell sharply last week in the United States.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1 fell $2.25 to $85.99 a barrel by 2:31 p.m. EDT (1831 GMT), trading from $85.93 to $89.51.

ICE Brent December crude LCOZ1 fell $2.75 to $108.40 a barrel, having traded from $108.12 to $111.85. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)