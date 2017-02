NEW YORK Oct 20 Brent crude futures briefly extended gains and U.S. crude briefly turned higher in choppy trading on Thursday after economic data from the U.S. Federal Reserve showed its index of Mid-Atlantic business conditions rose in October.

ICE Brent December crude LCOZ1 was up $1.20 at $109.59 a barrel at 10:07 a.m. (1407 GMT), having traded from $107.65 to $109.98.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, expiring November crude CLX1 was down 12 cents at $85.99 a barrel, swinging from $85.27 to $86.94. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)