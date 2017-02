NEW YORK Oct 20 Brent crude futures turned higher in afternoon trading Thursday in volatile action, recovering after uncertainty ahead of a summit to address euro-zone debt problems erased earlier gains from supportive North Sea supply tightness ahead of winter demand.

ICE Brent December crude LCOZ1 rose 71 cents to $109.10 a barrel by 1:27 p.m. (1727 GMT), having fallen to $107.31 from an intraday peak of $110.17. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)