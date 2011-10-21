NEW YORK Oct 21 U.S. crude futures extended gains to $2 on Friday, pushing above $88 a barrel on optimism that European leaders can reach agreement on a plan to resolve the region's debt problems.

A weaker dollar index .DXY also supported dollar-denominated crude prices.

The push above $88 came shortly after the start of the open outcry floor session on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, December crude CLZ1 was up $1.81 to $87.88 a barrel at 9:13 a.m. EDT (1313 GMT), having traded from $85.95 to $88,07. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)