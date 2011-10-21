NEW YORK Oct 21 Brent crude futures extended gains to more than $2 and pushed above their 100-day moving average of $111.82 a barrel on Friday as the most recent bout of optimism that Europe's leaders can resolve the region's debt crisis lifted equities and oil prices.

Just above the 100-day moving average is the next line of resistance at $112 a barrel, front-month Brent's 200-day moving average.

ICE Brent December crude LCOZ1 rose $2.04 to $111.80 a barrel by 9:56 a.m. (1356 GMT), having traded from $109.25 to $111.88. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)