NEW YORK, Oct 25 Brent crude futures fell more than $1 on Tuesday as the euro extended losses against the dollar and U.S. equities fell more than 1 percent as traders cited talk that a European Union summit for Wednesday has been canceled.

ICE Brent December crude LCOZ1 fell $1 to $110.45 a barrel by 9:48 a.m. (1348 GMT), having traded from $110.05 to $112.15. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)