NEW YORK Oct 25 U.S. crude futures rose 2 percent on Tuesday in a second day of spread trading that continued to close the gap that had pushed Europe's Brent crude to a record premium over its counterpart in the United States.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, December crude CLZ1 rose $1.90, or 2.08 percent, to settle at $93.17 a barrel, the highest close since the Aug. 2 settlement at $93.79.

Tuesday's trading ranged from $91.10 to $94.65. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)