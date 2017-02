NEW YORK Oct 26 Brent and U.S. crude futures extended losses after a government report showed crude stocks rose much more than expected last week in the United States.

Gasoline stocks fell less than expected, but distillate stockpiles fell much more than analysts estimates, the U.S. Energy Information Administration's weekly report said.

ICE Brent December crude LCOZ1 fell $1.30 to $109.62 a barrel by 10:43 a.m. (1443 GMT), having traded from $109.61 to $111.78.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, December crude CLZ1 fell $1.51 to $91.66 a barrel, trading from $91.55 to $93.92. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)