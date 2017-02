NEW YORK Oct 27 Brent and U.S. crude futures extended gains on Thursday after supportive economic data showing jobless claims fell last week in the United States and third-quarter economic growth was estimated at 2.5 percent, the best since the same period in 2010.

ICE Brent December crude LCOZ1 rose $1.98 to $110.89 a barrel by 8:39 a.m. (1239 GMT), having traded from $109.50 to $111.20.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, December crude CLZ1 rose $2.79 to $92.99 a barrel, trading from $90.74 to $93.19. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)