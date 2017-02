NEW YORK Oct 27 Brent crude futures rose more than 2 percent on Thursday and pushed above the front-month 100-day moving average of $111.54 a barrel, boosted by Europe's agreement on a plan to address its debt woes and on supportive U.S. economic data.

ICE Brent December crude LCOZ1 rose $2.51 to $111.42 a barrel by 8:56 a.m. (1256 GMT), having traded from $109.50 to $111.60. Brent's 200-day moving average is $112.25. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)