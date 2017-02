NEW YORK Oct 27 U.S. crude futures rose more than $4 on Thursday, pushing above $94 a barrel, in a cross-market rally sparked by Europe's agreement on a plan to address debt problems, supportive U.S. economic data and with dollar-denominated oil getting a boost from a weak dollar.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, December crude CLZ1 rose $3.88 to $94.08 a barrel by 2:05 p.m. EDT (1805 GMT), having traded as high as $94.25. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)