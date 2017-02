NEW YORK, Oct 27 Brent crude futures rose sharply on Thursday, propelled by Europe's latest plans to address its debt problems, supportive U.S. economic data and the dollar's weakness as the euro rallied.

ICE Brent December crude LCOZ1 rose $3.17, or 2.91 percent, to settle at $112.08 a barrel, having traded from $109.50 to $112.79. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)