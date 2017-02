NEW YORK Nov 1 U.S. crude futures extended losses to more than $4 on Tuesday as more uncertainty about the euro zone and weak economic data from China intensified concerns about slowing economic growth and oil demand.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, December crude CLZ1 fell $3.55 to $89.64 a barrel by 9:16 a.m. EDT (1316 GMT), having fallen as low as $89.17 from an intraday peak of $92.88. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)