NEW YORK Nov 2 Brent and U.S. crude futures pared gains on Wednesday after a government report showed crude stockpiles rose 1.83 million barrels last week in the United States, above analyst expectations.

Gasoline stocks rose, the report from U.S. Energy Information Administration said, against a forecast for stocks to be down, while distillate stocks fell much more than estimates. [EIA/S]

ICE Brent December crude LCOZ1 was up $1.26 at $110.80 a barrel by 10:39 a.m. (1439 GMT), having traded from $108.60 to $111.18, a penny below Brent's 100-day moving average. Prices were up $1.44 ahead of the data.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, December crude CLZ1 rose 91 cents at $93.10 a barrel, trading from $90.97 to $93.79. Prices were up $1.21 ahead of the EIA report. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)