NEW YORK Nov 2 Brent crude futures extended gains above its 100-day moving average of $111.19 a barrel on Wednesday, recovering after initially paring its rise after a government report showed crude stockpiles rose in the United States last week, above analyst expectations.

Crude futures had been higher ahead of the data on hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve might indicate later in the day fresh measures to bolster the economy and on the dollar's weakness.

ICE Brent December crude LCOZ1 was up $1.42 at $110.96 a barrel by 10:59 a.m. (1459 GMT), having reached $111.25 after trading as low as $108.60. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)