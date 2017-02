NEW YORK Nov 2 U.S. crude futures edged up on Wednesday, after three down sessions, as the weak dollar and stronger Wall Street shares provided support even as concerns about Greece and euro zone debt problems curbed oil's gains.

A government weekly report showing U.S. crude inventories rose last week also limited the rise in oil prices.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, December crude CLZ1 rose 32 cents, or 0.35 percent, to settle at $92.51 a barrel, trading from $90.97 to $93.79. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Alden Bentley)