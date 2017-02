NEW YORK Nov 2 Brent crude ended lower on Wednesday for a fourth straight session in choppy trading as concerns about Greece and euro zone debt problems offset support from a weaker dollar and gains on Wall Street.

Rising crude oil and gasoline stockpiles reported by the U.S. government also helped pull oil prices back from their highs.

ICE Brent December crude LCOZ1 fell 20 cents, or 0.18 percent, to settle at $109.34 a barrel, having traded from $108.56 to $111.47. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)