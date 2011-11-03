NEW YORK Nov 3 Brent and U.S. crude futures held on to gains on Thursday in choppy trading after reports showing jobless claims fell in the United States and nonfarm productivity rose more than expected in the third quarter.

ICE Brent December crude LCOZ1 was up 43 cents at $109.77 a barrel by 8:40 a.m. (1240 GMT), having traded from $107.83 to $110.25.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, December crude CLZ1 was up 59 cents to $93.10 a barrel, trading from $90.87 to $93.42. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Alden Bentley)