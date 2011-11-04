NEW YORK Nov 4 Brent and U.S. crude futures extended gains in volatile trading on Friday after the U.S. October nonfarm payrolls report showed a slight drop in the unemployment rate and an upward revision in September's job gains.

ICE Brent December crude LCOZ1 was up 77 cents at $111.60 a barrel by 8:47 a.m. (1247 GMT), having traded from $110.30 to $112.30, with both the high and low reached ahead of the jobs data. Brent was up about 25 cents ahead of the report.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, December crude CLZ1 rose 45 cents to $94.52 a barrel, trading from $93.60 to $94.93, and was seesawing near unchanged ahead of the data. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)