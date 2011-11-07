UPDATE 3-Oil prices fall on bloated U.S. fuel inventories, stalling China demand
* Market can accommodate rising shale -Qatar minister (Updates throughout, adds comment, changes dateline from SINGAPORE)
NEW YORK Nov 7 U.S. crude futures extended gains to more than $1 on Monday in volatile trading, getting pulled up by surging Brent futures that rallied more than 2 percent and pushed their premium to the U.S. counterpoint to more than $9 a barrel.
On the New York Mercantile Exchange, December crude CLZ1 rose 99 cents to $95.25 a barrel by 9:27 a.m. EST (1427 GMT). (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)
* Market can accommodate rising shale -Qatar minister (Updates throughout, adds comment, changes dateline from SINGAPORE)
JAKARTA, Feb 8 Indonesia's biggest bank by assets, PT Bank Mandiri Tbk, said on Wednesday it was looking to boost its lending to the country's mining industry following an improvement in performance by some companies in the sector.
COPENHAGEN, Feb 8 A.P. Moller-Maersk missed fourth-quarter profit expectations on Wednesday as the world's largest shipping company pressed on with changes, taking impairments, slashing its dividend and announcing a new chairman.