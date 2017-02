NEW YORK Nov 10 Brent and U.S. crude futures initially extended gains on Thursday after data showed jobless claims fell last week in the United States and the country's trade narrowed in September.

ICE Brent December crude LCOZ1 was up 85 cents at $113.16 a barrel by 8:38 a.m. EST (1338 GMT) and U.S. December crude CLZ1 rose $1.69 to $97.43 a barrel, having pushed more than $2 higher to $97.90 immediately after the data release. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)