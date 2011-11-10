NEW YORK Nov 10 U.S. crude futures rose more than 2 percent on Thursday on supportive economic data from the United States and easing fears that Italy's debt problems will spread.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, December crude CLZ1 rose $2.04, or 2.13 percent to settle at $97.78 a barrel, having traded from $95.20 to $98.35, highest for front-month crude since prices reached $98.60 on Aug 1. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; editing by Bob Burgdorfer)