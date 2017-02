NEW YORK Nov 11 U.S. crude futures extended gains to $1 on Friday as the euro rose and Wall Street opened higher on expectations that measures taken in Italy and Europe will allow the region to tackle the financial crisis.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, December crude CLZ1 rose 78 cents to $98.56 a barrel by 10:02 a.m. EST (1502 GMT), having traded from $97.35 to $98.78, the highest intraday price since late July. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)