NEW YORK Nov 15 U.S. crude futures extended gains to more than $1 in volatile trading on Tuesday as December crude options expiration and supportive economic data, including better-than-expected retail sales data helped oil prices rally.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, December crude CLZ1 rose $1 to $99.14 a barrel by 9:50 a.m. EST (1450 GMT), having swung from $97.51 to $99.28. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)