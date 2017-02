NEW YORK, Nov 16 U.S. crude futures rose more than $2 to above $101 a barrel on Wednesday, with Brent crude down more than $2, on news of plans to reverse the Seaway pipeline in 2012 to relieve an oil glut in Cushing, Oklahoma.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, December crude CLZ1 rose $2.30 to $109.88 a barrel by 9:35 a.m. EST (1435 GMT), while front-month ICE Brent January crude LCOF2 fell $1.80 to $110.38, having slipped to $110.14. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)