NEW YORK Nov 16 Brent crude futures initially held losses and U.S. crude pared gains on Wednesday in choppy trading after a government report showed crude stocks fell less than expected last week in the United States and gasoline stocks rose.

Front-month ICE Brent January crude LCOF2 was down 40 cents to $111.78 a barrel by 10:38 a.m. EST (1538 GMT), while U.S. front-month December crude CLZ1 was up $2.24 to $101.61. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)