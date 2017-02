NEW YORK Nov 16 Brent crude futures turned higher on Wednesday in volatile trading after initially holding losses following a U.S. government report that showed crude oil and distillate stocks fell, while gasoline stocks rose.

Front-month ICE Brent January crude LCOF2 was up 20 cents at $112.38 a barrel by 10:53 a.m. EST (1553 GMT), having swung from $110.14 to $112.50. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)