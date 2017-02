NEW YORK Nov 16 U.S. crude futures rose $3 and pushed above $102 a barrel on Wednesday as a plan to reverse the Seaway pipeline in 2012 and ease an oil glut at the Cushing, Oklahoma, oil hub sent U.S. prices up and Brent crude lower.

U.S. front-month December crude CLZ1 rose $3.09 to $102.46 a barrel at 1:50 a.m. EST (1850 GMT), the day's peak and highest intraday price since June 1. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; editing by Bob Burgdorfer)