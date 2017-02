NEW YORK, Nov 16 U.S. crude futures rocketed more than 3 percent on Wednesday, hurdling the $100 level as a plan to reverse the Seaway pipeline and ease an oil glut at the Cushing, Oklahoma hub sent U.S. prices up and hemmed in Brent.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, December crude CLZ1 rose $3.22, or 3.24 percent, to settle at $102.59 a barrel, having traded from $98.39 to $102.89. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)