NEW YORK, Nov 16 Brent crude futures edged lower on Wednesday as a plan to reverse a U.S. pipeline in 2012 and ease a glut at the Cushing, Oklahoma oil hub sent U.S. oil prices up 3 percent while hemming in those of Brent.

ICE Brent December crude LCOZ1 fell 30 cents to settle at $111.88 a barrel. Brent's premium to its U.S. counterpart narrowed to $9.29 a barrel based on settlement prices. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)