NEW YORK Nov 22 Brent and U.S. crude futures initially held most gains but in choppy trading on Tuesday after a preliminary report pegged U.S. third-quarter economic growth at a less than expected rate.

ICE Brent January crude LCOF2 was up 60 cents at $107.48 a barrel by 8:39 a.m. EST (1339 GMT), while U.S. January crude CLF2 was up 59 cents at $97.51 a barrel. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)