NEW YORK Nov 23 Brent and U.S. crude futures pared losses on Wednesday after separate reports showed better-than-expected October durable goods orders data in the United States and although jobless claims rose last week they remained below 400,000.

ICE Brent January crude LCOF2 was down $1.10 at $107.93 a barrel by 8:42 a.m. EST (1342 GMT), and U.S. January crude CLF2 was down $1.46 at $96.55 a barrel. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)