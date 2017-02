NEW YORK Nov 23 U.S. crude futures fell below the 200-day moving average and Brent extended losses to more than $2 on Wednesday as disappointing Chinese and European data highlighted dangers to oil demand from the euro zone debt crisis and a slowdown in China.

U.S. January crude CLF2 was down $2.44 at $95.57 a barrel at 10:08 a.m. EST (1508 GMT), having slipped to $95.35, below its 200-day moving average of $95.45. Brent January crude LCOF2 was down $1.93 at $107.10 a barrel, having fallen as low as $106.90. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)