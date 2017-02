NEW YORK Nov 23 U.S. crude futures fell on Wednesday as weak economic data from Europe, China, and the United States pressured oil prices and offset an unexpected sharp drop in U.S. crude oil stockpiles last week.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, January crude CLF2 fell $1.84, or 1.88 percent, to settle at $96.17 a barrel after dipping to $95.35, 10 cents under the front-month 200-day moving average, and having reached $97.87. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)