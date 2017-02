NEW YORK, Nov 25 U.S. crude futures turned higher and Brent oil pared losses on Friday as geopolitical concerns about supply and a higher Wall Street open helped offset fears about demand being curbed by Europe's debt woes.

U.S. January crude CLF2 rose 47 cents to $96.64 a barrel by 9:44 a.m. EST (1444 GMT), after falling to $94.99.

ICE Brent January crude LCOF2 was down 40 cents at $107.38 a barrel, having slipped to $106.08. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)