NEW YORK, Sept 13 Brent crude futures turned lower and U.S. crude pared gains on Tuesday in choppy trading.

Brokers and analysts said investors were unwinding trades in the spread between Brent and U.S. crude, with Brent's premium falling under $23 a barrel after pushing to a record above $27 last week.

While the dollar's weakness offered support to crude, U.S. prices continued to find stiff resistance just below $90.

ICE Brent October crude LCOV1 fell 10 cents to $112.15 a barrel by 9:25 a.m. (1325 GMT), having traded from $111.71 to $113.30.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1 rose $1.18 to $89.37 a barrel, trading from $87.81 to $89.93. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)