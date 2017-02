NEW YORK, Sept 14 U.S. crude futures stayed down and Brent turned lower in choppy trading on Wednesday after a government report showed a bigger-than-expected drop in domestic crude stocks but rises in refined products inventories.

ICE Brent October crude LCOV1 fell 29 cents to $111.60 a barrel by 10:45 a.m. (1445 GMT), having traded from $111.10 to $112.70. Prices were up about 22 cents ahead of the data.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1 was down $1.39 at $88.82 a barrel, trading from $88.53 to $90.25. Prices were down about $1.14 ahead of the report. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)