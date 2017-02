NEW YORK, Sept 14 U.S. crude futures ended lower on Wednesday after a government report showed rising refined products inventories and weak demand for gasoline, offsetting a bigger-than-expected drop in crude stocks.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1 fell $1.30, or 1.44 percent, to settle at $88.91 a barrel, trading from $88.21 to $90.25. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)