UPDATE 1-As coal shortfall looms, miners enjoy unexpected boom
* Coal prices have surged, topping oil, LNG, copper gains in 2016
NEW YORK, Sept 15 Brent crude futures pared gains and U.S. crude briefly turned lower in choppy trading after separate reports showed jobless claims rose last week in the United States and an index measuring manufacturing activity in New York State fell.
Expiring Brent October crude LCOV1 was up $2.03 at $114.03 a barrel by 8:38 a.m. (1238 GMT), off its $114.85 peak. The intraday low was $111.75.
On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1 was up 9 cents at $89 a barrel, having briefly turned lower after the data and traded from $88.01 to $89.61. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)
* Coal prices have surged, topping oil, LNG, copper gains in 2016
* Exports rise most since Feb 2015, imports highest in 4 years
BEIJING, Feb 10 China's red-hot commodities buying continued at a near record pace last month, defying the seasonal holiday slowdown, as utilities, steel mills and oil refiners sought foreign coal, iron ore and crude to replenish lower domestic supplies.