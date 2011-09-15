NEW YORK, Sept 15 Brent crude futures pared gains and U.S. crude briefly turned lower in choppy trading after separate reports showed jobless claims rose last week in the United States and an index measuring manufacturing activity in New York State fell.

Expiring Brent October crude LCOV1 was up $2.03 at $114.03 a barrel by 8:38 a.m. (1238 GMT), off its $114.85 peak. The intraday low was $111.75.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1 was up 9 cents at $89 a barrel, having briefly turned lower after the data and traded from $88.01 to $89.61. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)