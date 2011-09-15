NEW YORK, Sept 15 Brent crude futures extended gains to more than $3 as the euro rallied, the dollar index weakened and the European Central Bank said it would take coordinated action with other major central banks.

Brent had already been lifted by the dollar's weakness and stronger equities amid optimism about Europe's moves to handle its debt woes.

ICE Brent October crude LCOV1 rose $2.90 to $115.30 a barrel by 9:23 a.m. (1323 GMT), having traded from $111.75 to $116.10. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)