NEW YORK, Sept 15 U.S. crude futures extended gains to more than $1 on Thursday after a report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia said its index of business conditions in the Mid-Atlantic region rose in September.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1 rose $1.20 to $90.11 a barrel by 10:05 a.m. EDT (1405 GMT), trading from $88.01 to $90.15. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)