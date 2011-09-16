NEW YORK, Sept 16 U.S. crude futures extended losses to more than $2 on Friday and Brent turned lower in volatile trading as the dollar strengthened and Wall Street equities fell back.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1 fell $2 to $87.90 a barrel by 11:35 a.m. EDT (1535 GMT), trading from $87 to $89.78.

ICE Brent November crude LCOX1 fell 40 cents to $111.90 a barrel, having traded from $111.51 to $114.25. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)