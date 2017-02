NEW YORK, Sept 19 Brent and U.S. crude futures extended losses on Monday as euro zone sovereign debt woes pressured equities and the euro, while strengthening the dollar and weighing on oil prices.

Brent crude briefly fell more than $3 and U.S. crude slumped more than $2.

ICE Brent November crude LCOX1 fell $2.67 to $109.55 a barrel by 9:19 a.m. EDT (1319 GMT), having traded from $109.10 to $112.11.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1 fell $2.16 to $85.80 a barrel, trading from $85.66 to $87.75. The October contract expires on Tuesday. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)