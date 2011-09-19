NEW YORK, Sept 19 U.S. crude futures extended losses to more than $3 on Monday as euro zone sovereign debt woes pressured equities and the euro, while strengthening the dollar and weighing on oil prices.

The S&P 500 stock index and other major indexes fell more than 2 percent in the first hour of trading on Wall Street, adding to the pressure on oil prices.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1 fell $2.84 to $85.12 a barrel at 10:23 a.m. EDT (1423 GMT), having fallen to $84.93 after an intraday peak of $87.75. The NYMEX October contract expires on Tuesday. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)