NEW YORK, Sept 20 U.S. crude futures briefly turned lower in choppy trading Tuesday as equities also pared early gains on Wall Street and after the International Monetary Fund trimmed its global growth forecasts for 2011 and 2012.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, expiring October crude CLV1 rose 17 cents to $85.87 a barrel by 9:57 a.m. EDT (1354 GMT), having swung from $85.11 to $86.91.

The more actively traded November contract CLX1 was up 20 cents at $86.01, after trimming gains and briefly turned lower and having traded from $85.25 to $87.12. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)