NEW YORK, Sept 20 Brent crude futures extended gains to more than $2 on Tuesday in choppy trading as rebounding equities in Europe, a stronger euro and weaker dollar and higher stocks on Wall Street combined to help lift oil.

ICE Brent November crude LCOX1 rose $2.14 to $111.28 a barrel by 10:47 a.m. (1447 GMT), having traded from $108.70 to $111.59. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)