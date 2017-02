NEW YORK, Sept 20 Expiring U.S. October crude futures rose on Tuesday, bouncing after sliding the previous session as equities also moved up and financial markets got a lift from hopes the Federal Reserve's policy panel may act to stimulate the economy.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1 rose $1.19, or 1.39 percent to settle at $86.89 a barrel, having traded from $85.11 and $87.46.

NYMEX November crude CLX1 rose $1.11, or 1.29 percent, to settle at $86.92 a barrel, trading from $85.25 to $87.68. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)