NEW YORK, Sept 20 Brent crude futures rose on Tuesday, bouncing after sliding the previous session as financial markets got a lift from hopes the Federal Reserve's policy panel may act to boost the economy.

ICE Brent November crude LCOX1 rose $1.40 to settle at $110.54 a barrel, having traded from $108.70 to $111.59. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)